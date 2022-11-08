News

WATCH LIVE: President Donald J. Trump Rally in Dayton, Ohio

by Matt Couch

WATCH the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump LIVE from Dayton, Ohio. Will President Trump announce he’s running for President tonight? That’s the rumor, tune in below to check it out!

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks in Dayton, OH on Monday, November 6, 2022 at 8:00PM EST.

WATCH LIVE:

Wayne Scott
Wayne Scott
6 hours ago

REINSTATE AMERICA’S LEGITIMATE PRESIDENT, PRESIDENT TRUMP 🇺🇸

