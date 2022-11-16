Watch LIVE: President Donald J. Trump Makes Special Announcement at Mar-a-Lago – 11/15/22

Tuesday, November 15, 2022: Join RSBN live from The Mar-a-Lago Club in West Palm Beach, FL as President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of The United States, makes a ‘special announcement’.

WATCH LIVE below:

