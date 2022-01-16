News

WATCH LIVE: President Donald J. Trump in Florence, Arizona

Matt Couch January 15, 2022 1 Comment

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump is about to go LIVE from Florence, Arizona for his first Trump rally of 2022. You can watch it all right here at The DC Patriot.

LIVESTREAM WILL BEGIN WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP ARRIVES

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 7:00PM MST.

WATCH LIVE:

You can also watch the Livestream from our friends at RSBN:

5 1 vote
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James
James
2 hours ago

🖕ALL governments. Trump is one of them. They’re all free masons and have sworn an oath to secrecy! They’re all part of the new world order. Wake up, stand up, unite! Or they will take everything that’s great about America. May the Lord God Bless Us All

0
Reply