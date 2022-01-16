WATCH LIVE: President Donald J. Trump in Florence, Arizona

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump is about to go LIVE from Florence, Arizona for his first Trump rally of 2022. You can watch it all right here at The DC Patriot.

LIVESTREAM WILL BEGIN WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP ARRIVES

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, Delivers Remarks in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 7:00PM MST.

WATCH LIVE:

You can also watch the Livestream from our friends at RSBN:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...