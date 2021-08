Mike Lindell is LIVE form Sioux Falls, South Dakota discussing his evidence of election fraud.

We hear some big surprises are in store.

The whole technology was attacked,” Lindell announced to a live crowd gathered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to hear the symposium.

“We need to get the word out,” he added, “because they blocked the thing. But this is part of what I’m going to talk about today. This is the cover-up. This is the absolute cover-up of the worst in history.”

