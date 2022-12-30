WATCH LIVE: Idaho University Murder Suspect Who Brutally Butchered 4 Students ARRESTED in Pennsylvania Authorities Say [Live Press Conference Inside]

The suspect in the Idaho murders has been allegedly found in Pennsylvania authorities say. Police have taken the suspect into custody in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County, Pennsylvania shows 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger is being held for extradition in a homicide investigation in Moscow, Idaho.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger mug shot.



The arrest of the suspect of four brutal murders that took place back on Nov. 13 of four University of Idaho students, a high ranking law enforcement officials reports has taken place.

According to our sources, Kohberger was taken into custody by local police and the FBI around 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Kohberger is being held for extradition in Monroe County Cort for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s office in connection to the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21.

The suspect is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, according to the college’s website.

Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death and brutally murdered.

