News

WATCH LIVE: Idaho University Murder Suspect Who Brutally Butchered 4 Students ARRESTED in Pennsylvania Authorities Say [Live Press Conference Inside]

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

The suspect in the Idaho murders has been allegedly found in Pennsylvania authorities say. Police have taken the suspect into custody in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County, Pennsylvania shows 28 year old Bryan Christopher Kohberger is being held for extradition in a homicide investigation in Moscow, Idaho.

The arrest of the suspect of four brutal murders that took place back on Nov. 13 of four University of Idaho students, a high ranking law enforcement officials reports has taken place.

According to our sources, Kohberger was taken into custody by local police and the FBI around 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Kohberger is being held for extradition in Monroe County Cort for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor’s office in connection to the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21.

The suspect is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, according to the college’s website.

Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death and brutally murdered.

WATCH:

New Faith Still Moves Mountains T-Shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

Andrew Tate Spokesperson Releases Statement Following Police Raid and Arrest on His Romanian Luxury Villa

Michelle Obama Says Once Her Children Were Born She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Barack for 10 Years (VIDEO)

Armed Man Trying to Rob Store Slips on Ice and Hits Himself in the Head: ‘Like A Scene from ‘Home Alone”

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments