WATCH LIVE! Dr. Ron Paul Breaks Down Iraq and Libya Imploding – Another ‘Successful’ US Intervention! 

Congressman Ron Paul is LIVE this morning on his Rumble channel discussing Americas hold on the world falling apart.
Former Congressman the great Ron Paul is discussing the downfall of America and the military industrial complex, and how things are now spiraling out of control due to years of failed American foreign policy.
First Afghanistan imploded and now it appears Iraq and Libya are about to follow suit. Syria simmers. The fruits of US interventionism are everywhere the same: chaos and death, not the promised “triumph of peace and democracy.” Also today: Facebook exec admits FBI pushed the company to censor “the laptop from hell.”
