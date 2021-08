An amazing opportunity for many Americans to get the chance to witness the prophetic word of one of the world’s most revered profits, Gustavo Paez. Gustavo is live from Pastor Brian Gibson’s His Church campus in Amarillo, Texas.

Gustavo is one of the most amazing prophets and truth tellers in the world, don’t miss this opportunity to see him live.

WATCH LIVE:

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...