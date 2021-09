The Arizona Senate will release its long-awaited audit report of the 2020 election in AZ. Senate President Karen Fann and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Warren Petersen will receive the report on the Senate floor at 1 p.m. followed by a detailed discussion of its findings.

You can watch it all LIVE below!

WATCH:

