WATCH: Lincoln Project Founder Rick Wilson Has Epic MELTDOWN Over Trump’s CNN Townhall Says Network Has Destroyed Democracy and Trump Will Win

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson had an epic and hilarious liberal meltdown after the CNN Townhall.

It’s so insane how triggered the leftist and RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) are.

“It’s astoundingly bad for the country, and it’s astoundingly bad honestly folks for every other Republican candidate in the primaries, wrap that shit up. It’s done, you saw this tonight. You know you can’t beat him on the stage.”

Watch this epic rant below!

WATCH:

A triggered bitch says what? https://t.co/kOSpzaslTW — Ray Dietrich (@redvoiceray) May 11, 2023

