News

WATCH: Lincoln Project Founder Rick Wilson Has Epic MELTDOWN Over Trump’s CNN Townhall Says Network Has Destroyed Democracy and Trump Will Win

- by Matt Couch - 2 Comments.

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson had an epic and hilarious liberal meltdown after the CNN Townhall.

It’s so insane how triggered the leftist and RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) are.

“It’s astoundingly bad for the country, and it’s astoundingly bad honestly folks for every other Republican candidate in the primaries, wrap that shit up. It’s done, you saw this tonight. You know you can’t beat him on the stage.”

Watch this epic rant below!

WATCH:

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

COUCHLIKESGOLD.COM

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is So Uneducated on the Ukraine War, She Doesn’t Even Realize the U.S. is Funding 90% of the War as Trump Explains [VIDEO INSIDE]

WATCH: Congressman Byron Donalds DESTROYS CNN Panel of Hacks After Trump Townhall [VIDEO INSIDE]

Trump SHREDS CNN Townhall Host Kaitlan Collins on Video Big Tech Removed and Media Refused to Air on Jan 6 [VIDEO INSIDE]

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Poppy
Poppy
4 hours ago

Every month makes more than $13,000 just by w0rking 0nl!ne home j0b in sparetime. Last month i have earned $12593 from this easiest 0nl!ne j0b by doing inmy part time only for 3 hrs a day on my laptop. This 0nl!ne home j0b is justamazing and daily earn!ng from this are much better than other 9 to 5 deskj0bs. Everybody on this earth can now get this j0b and start earn!ng 0nl!ne byfollow details on this s!te…….

.

.

Apply Now here—————————->>> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com

0
Reply
yiydipopso
yiydipopso
4 hours ago

Everyone can make money now a days very easily.I am a full time college student and just w0rking for 3 to 4 hrs a day. Everybody must try this home online job now by just use

This Following Website.—–>>>➤ https://stayathome8.blogspot.com

0
Reply