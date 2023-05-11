WATCH: Lincoln Project Founder Rick Wilson Has Epic MELTDOWN Over Trump’s CNN Townhall Says Network Has Destroyed Democracy and Trump Will Win

Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson had an epic and hilarious liberal meltdown after the CNN Townhall.
It’s so insane how triggered the leftist and RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) are.
“It’s astoundingly bad for the country, and it’s astoundingly bad honestly folks for every other Republican candidate in the primaries, wrap that shit up. It’s done, you saw this tonight. You know you can’t beat him on the stage.”
Watch this epic rant below!
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Every month makes more than $13,000 just by w0rking 0nl!ne home j0b in sparetime. Last month i have earned $12593 from this easiest 0nl!ne j0b by doing inmy part time only for 3 hrs a day on my laptop. This 0nl!ne home j0b is justamazing and daily earn!ng from this are much better than other 9 to 5 deskj0bs. Everybody on this earth can now get this j0b and start earn!ng 0nl!ne byfollow details on this s!te…….
.
.
Apply Now here—————————->>> https://EarningDoors1.blogspot.Com
Everyone can make money now a days very easily.I am a full time college student and just w0rking for 3 to 4 hrs a day. Everybody must try this home online job now by just use
This Following Website.—–>>>➤ https://stayathome8.blogspot.com