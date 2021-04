Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell absolutely explodes after the controversial flip flopper Geraldo Rivera asks him “Hey Leo, when was the last time you were in the Ghetto.”

The two were in a heated discussion about a black mayor who says that White People can’t understand how to run a city with minorities in it, to which Terrell was saying is “insulting” and absolutely “absurd.”

You ca watch the fiery exchange below.

WATCH:

2.7 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...