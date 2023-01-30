WATCH: LeBron James Goes BONKERS and Throws Tantrum Like a Toddler After an Alleged Missed Foul Call in Lakers Loss to Celtics in Overtime

LeBron James is upset again, we know, you’re all shocked and stunned by this news. Saturday night, King James alleges that officials missed a call and Patrick Beverley received an untimely technical foul for sarcastically trying to show the referee they missed a call in the final moments of regulation.

The game was tied 105-105 between the storied franchises of the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, with about four seconds left.

James went to his left and drove down the lane toward the basket. James was surrounded by three Celtics defenders and went up for the basket with his left hand and it appeared he may have been hit on the arm by Jayson Tatum.

James of course missed the layup and there was no foul on the play.

The Lakers superstar lost his mind and was beside himself over the no-call and fell to the floor crying in disbelief.

Beverely, at one point, came over with a camera to show the referee what he missed, and he received a technical foul for doing so.

You can watch LeBron’s tantrum below.

WATCH:

LeBron was not happy after this play to win the game. pic.twitter.com/FNMPBQTHox — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2023

Then a few moments later Patrick Beverley tried to show the referees the camera.

The game went into overtime, and Boston would win 125-121, and we couldn’t be happier than to see the biggest cry baby in NBA history lose this one.

James played 44 minutes and scored 41 points with 9 rebound, and 8 assists in the loss. It was so hilarious that Anthony Davis even went on record to say they were cheated after the game.

Yes, we’re laughing too.

“I guarantee you if the refs started getting fined for missed calls, they’d be better.” pic.twitter.com/8Th6ci1shv — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 29, 2023

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Tumblr



Telegram

WhatsApp



