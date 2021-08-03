WATCH! LeBron James Appears to Shove a Fan in Usher Concert

Here we have the super star himself, the man that liberals everywhere worship pushing a man who didn’t do a thing to him. It’s amazing, because if you or I had done that, we’d be arrested for assault.

That’s right, LeBron James was at an Usher concert, walking by and a man approaches him, doesn’t touch him, and LeBron shoves him before someone in security can step in between the two, and of course help Lebron out.

You know, the guy who’s all for gun control has his own personal armed security everywhere he goes.

Watch the video below and decide for yourself.

WATCH:

