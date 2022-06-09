WATCH! LAUREN BOEBERT GIVES CAREER-DEFINING SPEECH SLAMMING BIDEN AND DEMS GUN GRAB INSANITY

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to the House floor last week and delivered one of the most powerful rebukes Americans have heard when it comes to the illegal, unconstitutional, and immoral efforts on the part of Democrats to remove individuals’ ability to defend themselves.

The speech, perhaps one of her best ever, raises every critical hypocrisy about this fake effort to keep America safe. In reality, the gun grab is just a totalitarian ploy to make sure the population is docile and defenseless.

Watch as Boebert perfectly captures the words, tone, mood, and energy in these critical times:

Aside from an unforced error referring to AR-15’s as F-15’s (she will reference fighter jets later in the speech), Boebert hits an absolute home run with this speech. She speaks collectively for every freedom loving American who both senses and sees the abject unfairness with the way politics, law, and rights are applied. Burning down cities, good; protecting oneself, bad. Nothing to see with Hunter and the Biden crime syndicate; look out for the entire FBI if your last name is Trump.

This is a brilliant speech from the Colorado representative:

“I want to begin this evening by thanking my Democrat Colleagues for their outstanding work in encouraging millions of Americans to celebrate their 2nd Amendment rights by purchasing their first, second, or even one-hundredth firearm.

When the left’s riots in cities across America to Biden’s threat to strip away our basic constitutional rights. Democrats are single-handedly responsible for the sale of tens of millions of firearms. Bravo. Well done.

And, I hear that the interest has begun to peak when it comes to the sale of [AR-15s]. Now, I have some questions for these freedom haters. When are you going to call on the Chief Executive, the basement dweller, to hold his own son accountable for his gun crimes?

Hunter Biden lied on a federal firearms application, which is punishable by up to ten years and a $250,000 fine, of which ten percent will not be going to the Big Guy.

Rules for thee, but not for my crackhead, parmesan-smoking, gun criminal son.

What about the disposal of Hunter Biden’s gun in a back-alley dumpster and why was the secret service involved in locating this firearm?

Can you just imagine for half a second if Donald Trump, Jr. was involved in firearms crimes and his dad ordered the secret service to cover it up? That’s just the start of the hypocrisy.

Biden will call widely-purchased firearms weapons of war, but then he’ll tell you, you need an F15 or nuke to keep the federal government in check.

He will target so-called merchants of death, but celebrate the 600 abortion clinics across America.

This regime will encourage riots, defund the police, and try to take away Americans’ right to self-defense.”

The video, posted to Twitter, captured the entire sentiment of the conservative movement. Normally, Twitter threads include additional feedback or ideas, but not here.

Lauren Boebert so perfectly explained in her two-minute fiery speech from the House floor exactly what Americans have been feeling for years.

No need to comment. She said it all, and she isn’t wrong. She is 100% correct!!

Her speech was amazing and she said what all of us have been seeing and experiencing. Please people, “wake-up before it is too late.”

We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...