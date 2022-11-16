WATCH! Lara Trump Warns DeSantis NOT to Run Against Her Father in Law and to ‘Wait Until 2028’ [VIDEO INSIDE]

The gorgeous daughter-in-law of the 45th President of the United States is sending a message to Florida Governor and potential presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. Don’t.

Lara Trump speaking with Sky News host Erin Molan about her father-in-laws announcement and on Tuesday night, the former President made it official.

Molan asked her would win if DeSantis were to face Trump in a head to head two horse race for the Republican primary.

Her answer is yet another warning shot across the bow to Governor Ron DeSantis from the Trump family, Lara made the following statement on Sky News below.

“I think that Ron DeSantis is very smart. Look, he’s a young guy. There will be a lot of opportunity for him in the future, and he knows this, to run for president. And so, I think he’s probably waiting to see what my father-in-law does, and I think he’s a smart enough guy to know that it will be great to have all this support of this party — of the America First, MAGA movement, whatever you want to call it — fully behind him in 2028, than possibly fracturing it in 2024. I can tell you, those primaries get very messy and very raw. We’ve experienced that before. So wouldn’t it be nicer for him, and I think he knows this, to wait ’til 2028.“

Even though the Republican Party had a disappointing showing in the 2022 midterms, President Trump is determined to get America back on the path to prosperity and righteousness for its people.

Watch Lara’s warning shot to DeSantis below:

