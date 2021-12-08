WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Has a Message for LeBron James ‘F*** YOU, LeBron!’

LeBron James looks to have lost a fan in young Kyle Rittenhouse, who hammered the so called “LeSnitch” in an interview over the weekend.

Rittenhouse said he was a LeBron fan, but the NBA star criticized him for breaking down in tears while on the witness stand for murder while defending himself against felonious pedophiles in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse was fully acquitted last month of killing two men as evidence and the jury showed it was self defense.

During an interview with BlazeTV’s “You Are Here” show, Rittenhouse said he was upset about James’ mocking comments after he broke down on the stand.

“I threw away my Lakers shirt,” Rittenhouse told the “You Are Here” hosts.

“I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that. I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I’m like, you know what, f*** you, LeBron.”

James with his insesntive remarks cries more than any pro athlete in history, but he had to open his mouth to attack Rittenhouse and make it about race and divide in America. When the facts are clear that all three people Rittenhouse shot were in fact white.

“What tears?????” James tweeted Nov. 10 in response to Rittenhouse getting emotional. “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Here’s a few instances in a tweet we found where James is crying constantly.

You can watch the Clip below on Rumble.

