WATCH: Kinzinger the RINO Supporting Gun Control As He’s On His Away Out of Office

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, seemingly desperate to prove his RINO credentials while in his last few months in office, appeared Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” to call for increased gun control and restricting the rights of law-abiding Americans interested in purchasing a so-called “assault rifle,” by which he presumably meant an AR-15 or similar, semi-automatic weapon.

Speaking on that issue, Kinzinger said, “I think raising the purchase of a gun purchase to 21 is a no-brainer. If you look at the Parkland shooting, Buffalo, this shooting, these are people under the age of 21.

“We know that the human brain develops and matures a lot between the ages of 18 and 21. We raised without really so much of a blink, the age of purchasing cigarettes federally to 21.”

What he didn’t say was there’s no right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution regarding smoking cigarettes, though the tobacco-growing Founding Fathers would have probably been horrified by the government regulating when people can smoke tobacco too.

However, ABC host Jon Karl’s question to Kinzinger was about the relationship of age to mass shootings and using a few scattered incidents to make Kinzinger’s call for millions of Americans to have their rights infringed upon seem reasonable.

Karl stated to Kinzinger, “The issue of raising the age it’s remarkable to look back at all of these shootings and see how many of them are done by individuals, men, young men 18 to 21, even Newtown, the shooter was 20, his mother actually got him the gun, but many of them are bought legally, but let me ask you about your journey on this, because you were on an ‘A’ rating from the NRA,, you owned an AR-15. Do you still own an AR-15?”

Kinzinger confirmed that he does own such a rifle, and then, after being asked about why he’s now pushing for a change to gun laws answered, “Look, it’s a journey of, you know, getting sick of seeing the mass shootings. I’m a a strong defender of the 2nd Amendment. One of the things that I believe for a strong reason that as a person who appreciates the Second Amendment, we have to be the ones putting forward reasonable solutions to gun violence.

Obviously, he’s not, as he went on a leftist cable TV show to attack it and call for limiting it in a way that would have horrified the Founders. Plus, there’s the whole “shall not be infringed” bit, which he seems intent on ignoring in the name of making friends on ABC. Perhaps he’s trying to win a competition with Liz Cheney over who will be the most notorious RINO representative before both are booted from office in November.

But Kinzinger isn’t the only one getting squishy as the left freaks out about gun control. Mitch McConnell, as Fox notes, recently called for the GOP to create “a bipartisan solution and come up with a proposal, if possible, that’s crafted to meet this particular problem.”

