WATCH Kari Lake vs Katie Hobbs Trial LIVE

The battle for Arizona has started as Republican candidate Kari Lake and her legal team have been granted a trial to prove that there was fraud in the 2022 Gubernatorial race against Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs who has already declared herself the winner.
Hobbs as you know refused to recuse herself from certifying an election for Governor that she was running in, which is suspect to start with.
Maricopa County has been a black eye on American elections for decades, and it continues to get worse and worse according to Kari Lake and her legal team.
You can watch the trial LIVE below!
WATCH:
