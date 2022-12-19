WATCH: Kari Lake UNLOADS at Mar-a-Lago Event, Calls Arizona Fraudsters ‘Evil Bastards’ and Says ‘They Messed with the Wrong B*TCH’

Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was speaking on Sunday, and she let out some harsh words for those trying to take the election away from her in the great state of Arizona.
Kari Lake speaking at Mar-a-Lago last night:
“To watch these people, to watch these evil bastards…to watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch.”
The sold out crowd in attendance roared and cheered when Lake called them “Evil Bastards” and said that “they messed with the wrong b*tch.”
The former star TV news anchor has refused to concede the race in Arizona, and is fighting the corruption of current Secretary of State and claimed winner Katie Hobbs.
The insane part is that Hobbs ran for Governor, her office is over certifying the elections, and she refused to recuse herself from handling the elections. It’s truly unheard of.
Our own Matt Couch summed it up nicely if someone on the right had done what Hobbs did.
Watch Kari Lake’s fiery speech below:
WATCH:
