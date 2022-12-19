WATCH: Kari Lake UNLOADS at Mar-a-Lago Event, Calls Arizona Fraudsters ‘Evil Bastards’ and Says ‘They Messed with the Wrong B*TCH’

Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was speaking on Sunday, and she let out some harsh words for those trying to take the election away from her in the great state of Arizona.

Kari Lake speaking at Mar-a-Lago last night:

“To watch these people, to watch these evil bastards…to watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch.”

The sold out crowd in attendance roared and cheered when Lake called them “Evil Bastards” and said that “they messed with the wrong b*tch.”

Maricopa County acknowledges that over half of their voting machines didn't work on election day



They're pretending it wasn't a big deal



Absent of these mechanical failures & the voter disenfranchisement that resulted, @KariLake would be Governor



That's a pretty big deal to us — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) December 15, 2022

The former star TV news anchor has refused to concede the race in Arizona, and is fighting the corruption of current Secretary of State and claimed winner Katie Hobbs.

The insane part is that Hobbs ran for Governor, her office is over certifying the elections, and she refused to recuse herself from handling the elections. It’s truly unheard of.

Our own Matt Couch summed it up nicely if someone on the right had done what Hobbs did.

Can you imagine of a Republican was the acting Secretary of State and ran for Governor of any state and won, and refused to recuse themselves from certifying the vote..



The radical maniacs would be burning those capital cities like the George Floyd riots all over again.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 19, 2022

Watch Kari Lake’s fiery speech below:

WATCH:

Kari Lake speaking at Mar-a-Lago last night: "To watch these evil bastards…to watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch." pic.twitter.com/HY6Y4WM0wO — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) December 16, 2022

