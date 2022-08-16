WATCH: Kari Lake Tells HUGE Crowd That President Trump and Ron DeSantis Have ‘BDE’

The right is in a split right now as Republican nominee for Governor Kari Lake gave credit to President Donald J. Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for their extreme confidence and high testosterone levels, claiming they have serious “BDE.”

Lake speaking at her “Unite and Win Rally” in Phoenix, Arizona with U.S. Senate nominees Blake Masters and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Thousands of people turned out for the rally as you can see from the photo below.

In the middle of a speech, Lake told the massive crowd that Ron DeSantis has ““got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has” BDE = Big D*ck Energy

LAKE: “that guy has a backbone made of steel. I’ll tell you what he’s got. I don’t know if you heard of this, but he’s got BDE. Anybody know what that means? I call it Big DeSantis energy. He’s got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has. So you see, Governor DeSantis took that Trump strength and that Trump energy, and he brought it to his home state during COVID. And he showed America what it means to have a governor who is a fighter who will defend our freedom and not sell us out. Thank you. Governor DeSantis for that.”

Uh-oh! Twitter is on fire because I said President Trump & Gov @RonDeSantisFL both have “BDE”



I stand by what I said. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eaJ1PhYAhA — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) August 15, 2022

Lake later trolled the internet and liberals and weak conservatives with this tweet.

What do you think America, is this too much? Or do you like that she’s honest?

