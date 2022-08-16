WATCH: Kari Lake Tells HUGE Crowd That President Trump and Ron DeSantis Have ‘BDE’

The right is in a split right now as Republican nominee for Governor Kari Lake gave credit to President Donald J. Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for their extreme confidence and high testosterone levels, claiming they have serious “BDE.”
Lake speaking at her “Unite and Win Rally” in Phoenix, Arizona with U.S. Senate nominees Blake Masters and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Thousands of people turned out for the rally as you can see from the photo below.
In the middle of a speech, Lake told the massive crowd that Ron DeSantis has ““got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has” BDE = Big D*ck Energy
LAKE: “that guy has a backbone made of steel. I’ll tell you what he’s got. I don’t know if you heard of this, but he’s got BDE. Anybody know what that means? I call it Big DeSantis energy. He’s got the same kind of BDE that President Trump has.
So you see, Governor DeSantis took that Trump strength and that Trump energy, and he brought it to his home state during COVID. And he showed America what it means to have a governor who is a fighter who will defend our freedom and not sell us out. Thank you. Governor DeSantis for that.”
Lake later trolled the internet and liberals and weak conservatives with this tweet.
What do you think America, is this too much? Or do you like that she’s honest?
You can support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot
I create over thirty okay a month running part-time. I unbroken listening to from humans telling Maine what percentage coins they will make (emu-212) online, consequently i decided to are seeking for out out. Well, it in reality became all proper and it fully changed my life. This is regularly anywhere
I started———->>> https://googlechoice.netlify.app