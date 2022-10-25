WATCH: Kari Lake ENRAGES ABC Anchors Because She Won’t Kiss the Crown (VIDEO)

Kari Lake sat down with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl in an interview that’s making waves because Lake will not bow down to their mainstream media exceptions and talking points.

“Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you’ll do it now — you have not said that you will accept the certified results of this election, even if you lose this election?” ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl asked Lake in the interview.

“I will accept the results of this election if we have a fair, honest and transparent election. Absolutely, 100%,” said Lake, a former TV anchor who has become one of the Republican Party’s most prominent election deniers this cycle. “As long as it’s fair, honest and transparent.”

Lake explained how she plans to finish President Trump’s border wall, an additional 25 to 27 miles of wall in Arizona that hasn’t been completed because of the incompetence and stupidity of the Biden administration. Lake says they will bypass them, and do it themselves.

“You said something last week, you said that there were 740,000 ballots with no chain of custody, those ballots shouldn’t have been counted,” Karl said to Lake, asking, “Are you really saying you would throw out the ballots of 740,000 — nearly three-quarter of a million Arizonans?”

“740,000 ballots violated chain of custody requirements in Maricopa County,” Lake answered, repeating a claim made in her interview with CNN.

However what ABC News Jonthan Karl was most upset about is that Kari Lake wants to get rid of mail in voting and limit early voting. Lake pointed out a very important part.

“The constitutions says election day, it doesn’t say election season or election month. And we’ve watched as our election day has turned into election weeks, and elections weeks turns into election month, and the longer you drag that out the more fraud problems there are.”

Lake Continued…

“We just saw problems this week with Katie Hobbs, my opponent, who’s incompetent and that’s not my word, the Arizona Supreme Court called her incompetent in her duties as Secretary fo State. She just put out, sent out 6,000 ballots that went the wrong type of ballots to the wrong type of people.”

Karl tries to save Hobbs and says “But she was the one who pointed this out.” Lake responds with, “I don’t care that she put it out.” To which Karl replies, “but they are fixing it.”

Karl’s talking points are the trivial drivel of the mainstream media upset that Lake won’t accept the results of the election. Lake responds just the way Donald Trump did.

The best part of this interview is when Karl puts his foot in his mouth with “Who’s going to determine that” and lake destroys him with one sentence.

“Well it looks like my opponent might have to determine that, that’s an interesting conundrum isn’t it?”

To which Karl smiles and says “Well she is the Secretary of State.”

It’s amazing how the leftist media works overtime to try to save the hides of corrupt and crooked Democrats. Watch the interview as ABC News spins it below.

