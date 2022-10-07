WATCH: Kanye West Unloads on Tucker Carlson, Triggering Leftists Into a Frenzy and We Break It All Down ‘Come on man, Trump’s the Sh*t’ [MULTIPLE VIDEOS INSIDE]

Tucker Carlson sat down with Kanye West tonight on his program, and Kanye didn’t disappoint. He hammered facts, he didn’t care about feelings, and he triggered the left worse than a few days ago when his models wore “White Lives Matter” shirts in Paris at a fashion show.

Kanye West: “I perform for an audience of one, and that’s God.”

Tucker Carlson: “I’m starting to see why they want to make you be quiet.”

Kanye West: "I perform for an audience of one, and that's God."



Tucker Carlson: "I'm starting to see why they want to make you be quiet." https://t.co/pVaiKjMtvM — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 7, 2022

Kanye destroyed the lefts rhetoric with this response and facts right here.

“I don’t care what people think… I care about the fact that there are more black babies being aborted than being born in New York City at this point. That 50 percent of black death in America is abortion.”

Kanye on Tucker: "I don't care what people think… I care about the fact that there are more black babies being aborted than being born in New York City at this point. That 50 percent of black death in America is abortion." pic.twitter.com/JGMsR2NryH — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) October 7, 2022

Kanye continued and answered why he wrote “White Lives Matter” on a shirt, and his answer couldn’t have been simpler.

“The answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do… it’s the obvious thing.”

"The answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do… it's the obvious thing."



Kanye West is giving a brilliant interview on Tucker Carlson tonight. pic.twitter.com/Oc0RDjNgdX — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 7, 2022

You can watch an extended version of Ye or Kanye’s interview with Tucker below.

8 mins of Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson GOATed interview .. 🔥❤️💯🐐pic.twitter.com/I03Mljw5b9 — Jesus Is King 👑❤️🙌🏾🙏🏾 (@GhanaSocialU) October 7, 2022

Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner “basically said that I would be killed” for supporting Donald Trump and wearing a MAGA hat.

“I had someone call me last night and said that anybody wearing the White Lives Matter shirt is going to be green lit, which means they’re going to beat them up if they wear it, so I’m like alright green light me then.”

Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner "basically said that I would be killed" for supporting Donald Trump and wearing a MAGA hat. pic.twitter.com/wbg0mdeR1k — The Recount (@therecount) October 7, 2022

The best response of the night though was when Tucker asked Kanye why he liked President Donald J. Trump.

Tucker: “Why did you like [Trump], by the way? You said you liked him early.”

Kanye: “All the values, the conservative values, just line up. Come on man, Trump’s the shit. He has his own buildings. What are you talking about, he’s like Ralph Lauren, he made Ivanka”

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

1 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...