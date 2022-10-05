WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Hurricane Relief Should go to Communities of Color First

Just when you thought this administration of mental midgets couldn’t get any more racist, they said “hold my beer” and delivered this gem of stupidity.

At a DNC Women’s Leadership Forum, Vice President Kamala Harris showed her true leadership, and this isn’t what it’s supposed to look like. Harris said that disaster relief funds should be given to communities of color first to undo racial justices of the democratic party’s past. What in the blue hell?

“I know we are all think about the families in Florida and Puerto Rico with Fiona and what we need to do to help them in terms of an immediate response and aid but also what we need to do to help restore communities and build communities back up in a way they can be resilient,” said Harris.

Harris told a story about how she addressed “disparities” when she was a District Attorney in San Francisco by establishing an “Environmental Justice Unit.” Boy, that sounds like fun doesn’t it?

This of course lead to this utter embarrassment of brilliance from the person next in line for the presidency.

“It is our lowest income communities and our communities of color that are most impacted by these extremists conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making,” Harris said.

“And so we have to address this in way that is about giving resources based on equity understanding that we fight for equality but we also need to fight for equity understanding not everyone starts out at the same place and if we want people to be in an equal place sometimes we have to take into account those disparities,” Harris said with a cackle.

Governor Ron DeSantis right hand bad ass Christina Pushaw hammered Harris below:

This is false. @VP‘s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background. If you need assistance visit http://disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

So there you have it, for the 999,612th time this year Kamala Harris was talking out of her ass yet again. No wonder Willy Brown dumped her, this had to get old!

