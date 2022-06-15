WATCH: Kamala Harris Forgets to Mention God in Her Meeting with Religious Leaders

Last Monday, according to a report from The Washington Examiner, Vice-President Kamala Harris was in Los Angeles where she met with religious and faith leaders for a roundtable discussion, concerning the issue of abortion, where she called for “more faith in each other, in our nation, and in our future.”

Harris’ was more interested in the religious leaders addressing “protective reproductive rights and the epidemic of hate that is gripping our nation.” But she went the entire meeting without mentioning the words “God and Abortion.”

She didn’t mention God during the meeting. That’s right. Our vice president spoke to religious leaders about one of the most important issues facing the country today, and never made mention of God, the Almighty Creator from Whom all of our rights flow.

Guess we shouldn’t be surprised. Harris is a woman who has become notorious for the dirty deeds she was willing to do in order to further her own political career.

In her address, Harris stated, “There’s so much more in common than what separates us. We need faith in each other, in our nation, and in our future. And so, that’s why we are coming together today with a goal of instilling in folks a belief that gives them a sense of hope and optimism in themselves, in their community, and our futures.”

It’s almost certain that those leaders she was addressing have been preaching that message for years, but it’s been those on the left side of the political spectrum who have stoked the flames of division in America to ensure the fire never burns out.

Those religious leaders in attendance reportedly included those from Christianity, Judaism, and Sikhism. Senator Alex Padilla (D-CA), Representative Jimmy Gomez (D-CA, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis (D-CA), and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, also were in attendance, the Washington Examiner reported.

Harris then encouraged the leaders attending the meeting to not to look at the Roe v. Wade situation as “giving up core beliefs.”

Harris went on to say, “It is simply about agreeing that a woman should be able to make that decision with her faith leader, with her family, with her physician, and that the government should not be making that decision for her.”

The vast majority of religious people, leaders included, in the United States believe that God, or whoever they worship, has placed a very high value on human life. How is it not “giving up core beliefs” when you support the murder of a human being during the most vulnerable time of his or her existence?

Other religious leaders who did not attend Harris’ meeting reacted to the vice president’s comments on social media.

The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group pointed out that Harris avoided using the word “abortion.”

During her "roundtable with faith leaders on reproductive health care" today, Kamala Harris somehow managed to avoid saying either "God" or "abortion" even once. https://t.co/QZk7RQtUB4#ModernizeOurLaw — SBA Pro-Life America #ModernizeOurLaw (@sbaprolife) June 6, 2022

Additional detail from the Washington Examiner said, “Andrew Brennan, the Republican National Committee’s director of faith communications, slammed the roundtable discussion as a display of how “out of touch” the Biden administration is concerning what matters to the public.

Brennan went on to say in a statement, “Families can’t afford gas or groceries because of Joe Biden, and yet all this White House wants to talk about is their radical late-term abortion agenda, they couldn’t be more out of touch if they tried.”

Ken Ham, CEO behind the Answers in Genesis organization made his own call for faith in God rather than people said in his post, “What we all actually need is faith & trust in our Creator God & Savior, & to know and believe His Word. But then she would have to give up her support for sacrificing children in their mother’s wombs.”

Kamala Harris is quoted saying "We need faith in each other, in our nation and in our future." What we all actually need is faith & trust in our Creator God & Savior, & to know and believe His Word. But then she would have to give up her support for… https://t.co/aQFsKsNETM — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) June 8, 2022

First Baptist Dallas’s Dr. Robert Jeffress also put the vice-president’s comments in a tweet remarking, “Biden administration is spiritually bankrupt.”

At yesterday’s “faith leaders round table” on abortion rights Kamala Harris said “We need faith in each other, in our nation, and our future.” No mention of God. Biden Administration is spiritually bankrupt. https://t.co/1UNltrbPj8 — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) June 7, 2022

The vice president’s roundtable talk comes a month after the draft of the majority opinion in the Dobbs v. Women’s Health Organization ended up being leaked. The document seemed to indicate the Supreme Court had voted to overturn the infamous Roe v. Wade decision, which would then give authority to pass laws regulating abortion back to the states, which is right where they belong.

