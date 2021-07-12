WATCH: Kamala Harris Absurdly Says It’s ‘Almost Impossible’ for Rural Americans to Photocopy Their ID, Wait What?

You can even make this level of stupidity up in America anymore….

That’s right, Americas Vice President Kamala Harris says that it’s “Almost Impossible” for rural Americans to photocopy their drivers license or social security card to prove your identity.

Wait, what? They are pulling out all stops in America to keep the fraud train rolling. How is making someone show proof of identification making it “almost impossible” to show who they are?

The level of corruption from the left is at an all time high. They’re also basically calling one group of Americans stupid, claiming they aren’t intelligent enough to get a copy of their ID to prove who they are. This is unbelievable..

WATCH:

What are your thoughts America, do you agree with this?

