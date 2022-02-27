WATCH: Juanita Broaddrick on The Matt Couch Show Discussing Truckers Convoy, CNN, Russia/Ukraine and Her Book “You’d Better Put Some Ice on That”

Juanita Broaddrick, author of her hit book “You’d better put some ice on that” and a pain in the ass to Bill and Hillary Clinton for decades for her exposing their lies joins The Matt Couch Show.

Two Arkansans who live only about an hour away from each other discussed issues effecting Americans of all walks of life, including the Trucker Convoy heading to Washington, D.C.

Juanita wants to make sure that people are supporting actual truckers, and Matt agreed with her. As Juanita said, so many of these people are grifting money and aren’t actual truckers starting these convoys, so be very careful who you support.

They also dig into preventative vitamins and medicines for Covid-19, it’s a great show as two great friends discuss the latest.

