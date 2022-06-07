WATCH: John Doyle Confronts Parents Outside of Children’s Drag Queen Strip Show in Dallas, Texas

It’s nice when we see someone that has the testicular fortitude to confront these monsters in America. John Doyle has stones, and he confronted parents that were taking their young children to a drag queen strip show in Dallas, Texas over the weekend.

The parents, some men wearing dresses are dropping “F bombs” and then screaming at Doyle and his crew that there are children present. Yes, these people are that insane.

“You’re scaring children, shut the F*CK Up” one woman in a rainbow colored outfit screamed.

Watch the insanity unfold in Dallas below.

WATCH:

John Doyle confronts parents outside of the Children’s Drag Show in Dallas, TX. pic.twitter.com/3UF3tz7Rq5 — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

