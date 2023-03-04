WATCH: Joe Rogan’s Impersonation of Dr. Fauci is Hilarious and SPOT ON! ‘He’s Lying’

The World’s top podcaster Joe Rogan took aim at the infinite lies of Dr. Anthony Fauci on his latest podcast, and he broke out a Fauci impersonation that’s phenomenal!

Rogan says that when you see Fauci’s body language and how he responds he is lying.

“He’s slowing the conversation down to an almost unfollowable level.”

“The way he talks, and the way he utilizes words, Senator, Senator, you do not know what you’re talking about. Who the fuck talks like that?”

Rogan nails it, and his impersonation of Fauci is spot on as well.

Check it out below.

WATCH:

Joe Rogan absolutely nails Fauci Impersonation and says he’s 💯 Lying! pic.twitter.com/ec3hPS7a1W — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) March 4, 2023

