WATCH: Joe Rogan’s Impersonation of Dr. Fauci is Hilarious and SPOT ON! ‘He’s Lying’

The World’s top podcaster Joe Rogan took aim at the infinite lies of Dr. Anthony Fauci on his latest podcast, and he broke out a Fauci impersonation that’s phenomenal!
Rogan says that when you see Fauci’s body language and how he responds he is lying.
“He’s slowing the conversation down to an almost unfollowable level.”
“The way he talks, and the way he utilizes words, Senator, Senator, you do not know what you’re talking about. Who the fuck talks like that?”
Rogan nails it, and his impersonation of Fauci is spot on as well.
Check it out below.
WATCH:
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Anyone can make 500$ a day…Yes! You can make more money s120. than you think by working from home online. I have been doing this job for a few weeks and my salary last week was exactly $25,370. COPY This Site OPEN HERE… http://moneyapp7.blogspot.com/