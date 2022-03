An insane video by Top rated podcaster, UFC play by play man, and comedian Joe Rogan shows a brutal scene at the local zoo.

Rogan caught a massive Monkey or Guerrilla on top of a huge poll beating the hell out of and murdering a seagull, you can’t make this up.

Check out the brutal video below.

Graphic Warning, not intended for children:

WATCH:

1 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...