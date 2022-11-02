[WATCH] Joe Rogan Says Republicans ‘Red Wave’ Will Be So Huge, It’ll Look Like an Elevator Scene in ‘The Shining’

Joe Rogan hasn’t been shy on his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast saying that Republicans are going to kick the crap out of the Democrats in the 2022 midterms. He’s doubling down, and getting loud a week away from Election Day.

Rogan went as far as to say that the Republican Red Wave is going to be so big that it will end up looking like an elevator scene in the movie “The Shining.”

Stephen King is such a liberal lunatic, that we can’t wait until he hears about this and loses his mind. It’s going to give us another article to write full of laughter and liberal tears.

Rogan made the remarks while speaking to comedian Bridget Phetasy about the culture of fear that exists in America where people don’t feel like they can voice their opinions without facing backlash.

Rogan made the remarks after Phetasy said that she believes that a lot of people who buy into the transgender movement do so to “signal” that they’re “part of the high status in-group.”

“Yeah, it’s real strange,” Rogan said. “It’s real strange to just openly accept all this stuff without any pushback.”

“I think there will be pushback, though, again, I think we’re seeing it in Europe,” Phetasy said. “And they were like leaders of this kind of movement. And now it seems like they’re coming to their senses a little bit and following science. I don’t necessarily see that, although we might see it in the midterms. You know, like, again, people tend to voice their opinion on these things at the ballot when they don’t have to voice their opinion.”

“And there are a lot of people that are afraid of talking about it,” Rogan responded. “But they’re not afraid of voting about it. Because there’s a lot of people that are afraid of the reprisal. They’re afraid of getting attacked, and they’ll sit silently, when they’re amongst friends going, ‘What the f*** is going on? Like what is going on?’ And those people, that’s going to be responsible for the red wave. I think the red wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors opening up in ‘The Shining.’ That’s what I think. I think people are just like, ‘What the f*** are you saying?’ They’re making Republicans.”

Joe Rogan: “The Red Wave that’s coming is going to be like the elevator doors opening up in ‘The Shining’”



pic.twitter.com/EJpYvwaP7n — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 31, 2022

Thanks to our friends at WayneDupree.com for contributing to this article.

Please Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...