WATCH: Joe Rogan on Why is there a Baby Formula Shortage in America

As you’ve heard by now, there’s a massive baby formula shortage in the United States, and Americans are asking why?

43% of baby formula in America is out of stock, with more than 30 states averaging above the U.S> level in the week that began May 1, up from 31% two weeks earlier, according to new numbers from Datasembly, which tracks out of stock messages on retailers’ websites and apps.

Normally baby formula is 10% out of stock on average. Tennessee, Kansas, and Delaware are having some of the worst shortages in the nation.

Strange how you never saw these supply chain issues when Trump was President, isn’t it?

“It’s a good time to be a conspiracy theorist, you got a lot of fucking ammunition”, Rogan stated.

The world’s top rated podcaster Joe Rogan addresses the issues with Hotep Jesus in an in depth interview below.

