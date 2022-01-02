WATCH: Joe Rogan Interviews Dr. Robert Malone After Twitter Bans the Inventor of mRNA Technology in Interview of the Year!

This is one of the most watched videos and interviews in the history of America. Joe Rogan, top rated podcaster, UFC host, and comedian sits down one on one with Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology.
The mainstream media, big tech, big Pharma, and corporations are doing all they can to silence those who speak truth. They’ve banned everyone from President Donald J. Trump, to our own Matt Couch, to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene this morning.
Listen to this interview and educate yourself on Covid-19.
WATCH:
If they take this video down on YouTube which they likely will, you can listen to it HERE on Joe Rogan’s Spotify Channel.
I’ve studied and seen the earth is flat. Since it’s not allowed to believe this, it’s similar to the crazy complexity of this situation. At risk of sounding too sure, I’ve been led by Jesus or Yehoshua, a better name and trust that. How this man got so embroiled in a convoluted mess is strange. Funny, isn’t it how the companies guarantee ZILCH but PUNISH anyone who NOTICES and increases ‘vaccine hesitancy’, and since it PREVENTS zilch, I refuse to call it a vaccine. With no guarantees whatsoever, HESITANCY is to say the least. For me. This problem has to… Read more »
A couple of questions? Why did the doctor develop the mRna gene therapy?
What was his motive, his wish? It would have been patented? So not available to others?
So how did Pfizer get it or Moderna or whoever used it …for nefarious purposes?
Is this all about this RESET that is coming? The New Word Order? Global Domination? Has Pinky and the Brain become real?