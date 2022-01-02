WATCH: Joe Rogan Interviews Dr. Robert Malone After Twitter Bans the Inventor of mRNA Technology in Interview of the Year!

This is one of the most watched videos and interviews in the history of America. Joe Rogan, top rated podcaster, UFC host, and comedian sits down one on one with Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology.

The mainstream media, big tech, big Pharma, and corporations are doing all they can to silence those who speak truth. They’ve banned everyone from President Donald J. Trump, to our own Matt Couch, to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene this morning.

Listen to this interview and educate yourself on Covid-19.

WATCH:

If they take this video down on YouTube which they likely will, you can listen to it HERE on Joe Rogan’s Spotify Channel.

