WATCH! Joe Rogan Hammers Vaccine Passports: ‘One Step Closer to Dictatorship’

Joe Rogan has never been shy, and he’s speaking out again on the insanity that is the freedoms Americans are losing in his latest podcast.

The podcast host, comedian, and UFC announcer has had enough of the insanity being shoveled by the mainstream media and the woke crowd.

“As soon as you give politicians power, any kind of power that didn’t exist previously, historically, they don’t relinquish that power. They find new ways to do it.”

Rogan continued..

“When you give people freedom, you let people do whatever the f— they want to do, they actually find ways to succeed and grow and thrive,” Rogan said on Friday. “But as soon as you put the boots to them, as soon as you tell them, ‘You have to do this, or you can’t do that. You have to listen to me,’ now you have a mini dictator. You have one step away from a king. One step closer. You’re moving one step closer to dictatorship. That’s what the f— is happening.”

Rogan then got into CNN’s Don Lemon talking about not being able to go places without a vaccine passport, and explained how ridiculous this truly is.

Rogan’s co host asked, “That’s the thing that blows me away, why do people want to?”

Rogan’s response was straight fire!

“Because they’re dumb, they’re dumb, they don’t understand history, they don’t understand human beings, they don’t understand human nature, they don’t understand the history of every single country that’s every existed other than the United States. Up until 1776, every F***ing country that’s ever existed was run by dictators. All of them, this is the first one, where you had elected officials, this is the first experiment in self government that actually worked. And it created the greatest super power that the world has ever known. It created the greatest cultural machine. The greatest machine of art and creativity and innovation, RIGHT F***ing here. And how did it do that, it did it through freedom. Because when you give people freedom, and you let people do whatever the f*** they want to do, they actually find ways to succeed and grow and thrive.”

Joe Rogan on Vaccine Passports 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/58leIBUuFp — Jay (@investjay_) August 6, 2021

“That’s what’s gonna happen with a vaccine passport. That’s what gonna happen if they close borders,” Rogan added. “As soon as you give politicians power, any kind of power that didn’t exist previously, historically, they don’t relinquish that power. They find new ways to do it.” Rogan’s comments quickly began trending on social media.

“Ever see people on the Libs of Tik Tok where they’re inventing new, sort of genders,” Rogan asked. “They’re like, they have genders no one’s ever heard of before and they’ll explain to you what those genders are, and how they’re supposed to be talked to. There’s a thing called Libs of Tik Tok. Oh no no no, It’s real.”

“The Libs of Tik Tok account, I stumbled across it, it’s like compiling the craziness,” Rogan’s producer Jamie Vernon said, prompting Rogan to state, “It’s a page where he curates all the most crackheaded things that people say … this is all kinds of crazy s**t, it’s liberal people. It says ‘Meet Libs of Tik Tok,’ The Twitter Account That’s Exposing The Most Insane People On The Internet.’ But it’s filled with all kinds of, any social justice warrior, it’s not limited to one kind of social justice warrior, virtue signaling behavior. It’s f**king cracky.”

