WATCH: Joe Biden Tells Americans to Prepare for Hurricane Ian by Getting Vaccinated

In yet another Biden gaffe that you can’t make up, Joe Biden tells Americans in the path of a massive Hurricane to prepare for it by “getting vaccinated.”
That’s right America, you should prepare for a 500 mile wide hurricane by getting vaccinated, that’ll show that damn storm a thing or two.
You can’t make up this level of stupidity, and this is the person running our nation.
WATCH:
