News

WATCH: Joe Biden Tells Americans to Prepare for Hurricane Ian by Getting Vaccinated

Matt Couch September 27, 2022 No Comments

In yet another Biden gaffe that you can’t make up, Joe Biden tells Americans in the path of a massive Hurricane to prepare for it by “getting vaccinated.”

That’s right America, you should prepare for a 500 mile wide hurricane by getting vaccinated, that’ll show that damn storm a thing or two.

You can’t make up this level of stupidity, and this is the person running our nation.

WATCH:

You can support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheDCPatriot

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments