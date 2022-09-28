WATCH: Joe Biden Tells Americans to Prepare for Hurricane Ian by Getting Vaccinated

In yet another Biden gaffe that you can’t make up, Joe Biden tells Americans in the path of a massive Hurricane to prepare for it by “getting vaccinated.”

That’s right America, you should prepare for a 500 mile wide hurricane by getting vaccinated, that’ll show that damn storm a thing or two.

You can’t make up this level of stupidity, and this is the person running our nation.

WATCH:

Never forget when Joe Biden told Americans to prepare for Hurricane season by getting Vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/3eNElVA5CP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 27, 2022

