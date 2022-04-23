WATCH: Joe Biden Shakes Hands with Gaige Grosskreutz, the Felon Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse and Lied About Carrying an Illegal Firearm

In a story that Fox News won’t even cover because it goes against the narrative, Joe Biden has done it again, yes the unthinkable.

Today, Joe Biden shook hands with Gaige Grosskreutz, the felon who nearly murdered Kyle Rittenhouse and lied to the police about carrying an illegal firearm: pic.twitter.com/arE2HwTJyF — Michael Gallas (@MichaelRGallas) April 22, 2022

To the Leftists who are barraging my tweet with “Like Biden knew who he was anyway.” Biden knew enough about the case to be anti-Rittenhouse. So either he did recognize Grosskreutz or he did not; meaning, either option is bad.

Biden knew enough about the case to be anti-Rittenhouse. So either he did recognize Grosskreutz or he did not; meaning, either option is bad. — Michael Gallas (@MichaelRGallas) April 23, 2022

When will the media hold this clown accountable? He’s not a President, he’s a disastrous joke.

