WATCH: Jen Psaki Gets IRRITATED When Peter Doocy Brings Up Biden’s Foreign Policy Failures (VIDEO)

Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy of Fox News have a lovely hate, hate relationship. It’s almost like Doocy has been waiting years for a Democrat President just so he can unload on them, and he’s doing it.

Doocy has been hammering the Biden’s administrations foreign policy failure, and Psaki isn’t like it, in fact she’s pissed.

During an interview with FrenchTV hosts on Monday, Special Climate Envoy John Kerry asserted that President Biden had no clue that France would be upset about not being included in the submarine deal between the United States and Australia.

When Doocy mentions it to Psaki, she has a small meltdown.

“You said this President’s first love is foreign policy, so why doesn’t he know about these things in real time?” Doocy asked.

“Of COURSE he knew about the French being displeased-” Psaki said angrily while Doocy tried to fact check her.

“Let me finish!”, she yelled. “Peter I would encourage you to ask John Kerry specifically about the context of his comments. The President and the former secretary are good friends, he relies on his council as he does with many members of his national security team, but that certainly is not what he was intending to convey,” Psaki said with fury.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki responds to John Kerry saying Biden "literally had not been aware" that the French were upset about the U.S. submarine deal with Australia:



"Ask John Kerry"

