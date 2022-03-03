WATCH: IOWA GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SLAMS BIDEN ON HIS FAILURES IN SOTU REBUTTAL SPEECH

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, who was selected to give the Republican rebuttal speech to Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday night, did so in slamming the President, saying “Our county is not the same as it was one year ago.”

Reynolds was very critical of Biden over inflation, crime, immigration, and his dealings with Russia. She also mentioned keeping schools open and the negativity of the Biden administration’s mask mandates.

Reynolds said, “We’re now one year into his presidency, and instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time, to the late 70’s and early 80’s. When runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map.”



“Even before taking the oath of office, the President told us that he wanted to ‘make America respected around the world again and to reunite us here at home.’ He’s failed on both fronts,” she continued.



Reynolds brought up that even though Biden had mentioned in his speech that American should be funding police departments, not defunding them, which is a change in his opinion, that many left-wing Democrats are still calling for defunding.



She also called out ‘liberal prosecutors,’ saying they are letting criminals run loose. “We now live in a country where violent crime is out of control, liberal prosecutors are letting criminals off easy. It seems like everything is backwards.”



Reynolds also mentioned that illegal immigrants are flooding across the border on a daily basis, saying, “Biden has failed to protect the country.”



Continuing, Reynolds said, “The Biden Administration requires vaccines for Americans who want to go to work or protect this country but not for migrants who illegally cross the border. The Department of Justice treats parents like domestic terrorists but looters and shoplifters roam free. The American people are left to feel like they’re the enemy. This is not the same country it was a year ago. The President tried to paint a different picture tonight, but his actions over the lasttwelve months don’t match the rhetoric. It’s not what he promised when he took office.”



Iowa was the first state in the country to require schools to open for in-person learning during the pandemic, and Reynolds said she was attacked for her decision.

“I was attacked by the left; I was attacked by the media. But it wasn’t a hard choice. It was the right choice,” Reynolds said.



“And keeping schools open is only the start of the pro-parent, pro-family revolution that Republicans are leading in Iowa and states across this country. Republicans believe that parent’s matter. It was true before the pandemic and has never been more important to say out loud: Parents Matter. They have a right to know, and to have a say in, what their kids are being taught,” she added.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...