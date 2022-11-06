News

WATCH: Instagram Video Goes VIRAL Illustrating Where Progressives Can Stick Their ‘Pandemic Amnesty’ Requests

- by Brick Tamland - Leave a Comment

This video went viral, and we mean it took off like a scud missile. As you may have heard by now, all of the tyrants who cost tens of millions of Americans their livelihoods, health, and more now want amnesty for what they did during the draconian Covid-19 lockdowns.

The lovely liberals over at The Atlantic are now saying “Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty, with the words “We need to forgive one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about COVID.”

Nah, I agree with the poster below, y’all can kiss our asses. You deserve what’s coming to you for destroying our nation, rigging an election, and being absolute tyrants that our founders warned us about.

Get the NEW “Make America Florida” Women’s V-Neck T-shirt available at FaithNFreedoms.com for Christmas today!

People were insane. Flight Attendants were empowered Nazis literally kicking people off of flights and reminding some of us 37 times in one flight to put our mask back on while we were eating, drinking, or hell just F’N breathing. Hotel staff were tyrants, an empowered generation of liberals took full advantage to treat any of us who didn’t kiss the crown like shit. Yeah, we’ll kiss our asses, we’re not giving you shit.

Podcaster Jennifer Mock has released a video showing how ridiculous such an argument sounds to let these assholes in government and everywhere else off the hook without any repercussions for their bullshit actions.

WATCH:

The outfits from the “Free Britney” shirt as liberals think it’s cool that Britney Spears shows her boobs and ass all over Instagram and other platforms now that she’s “free.” Absolutely nailed it on the hypocrisy and stupidity of the left here.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Brick Tamland

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Tom MacDonald’s New ‘FIGHTER’ Song Explodes Up the Charts on iTunes, YouTube, and Amazon [VIDEO INSIDE]

Families of Victims Confront Parkland Florida School Shooter During Sentencing

LOL! Democrats in Full Blown Panic Mode Trying to Dance Their Way Into Office on TikTok [CRINGE VIDEOS INSIDE FROM BETO TO STACEY]

About Brick Tamland

View all posts by Brick Tamland →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments