WATCH! Insider Leaks Critical Race Theory ‘Indoctrination’ Within Children’s Toy Manufacturer Hasbro per Project Veritas

Project veritas is becoming the most feared name in news, we’re proud to stand behind them in reporting the truth at The DC Patriot.

In the latest Project Veritas drop from an insider with Hasbro Toys, they reveal that CRT, Critical Race Theory is now being targeted in toys to children. This Black packaging engineer with Hasbro came forward because he opposed the indoctrination of children his company wanted to push.

This is the program developed by ‘the Conscious Kid’ which is working with Hasbro to teach children about racial bias at an early age,” David Johnson said.

O’Keefe: “Is this a mandatory all hands on training?”

Johnson: “Yes it was mandatory for me.”

The video then shows some absurd training from Hasbro. We captured a few of these insane statements below.

“Children as young as two are already using race to reason about people’s behavior.”

“By three to six months, babies are beginning to notice and already express preferences by race.”

“By age three, children are already starting to apply stereotypes, they may also use racist language intentionally at this age.”

This is one of the most sickening expose’s that Veritas has ever had a whistleblower come forward on. Watch the full video below, it’s absolutely stunning and ridiculous.

“This is Critical Race Theory in practice,” Johnson said.

WATCH:

4.5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...