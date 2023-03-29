WATCH: Insanity Strikes Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee | Facts Not Fiction With Matt Couch

We discuss the heroic bravery of the Nashville Police Department after they charged in and took down a mentally deranged psychopath.
Matt Couch and special guest RP of The Juice Box Bros joined the show to discuss the latest of the mentally deranged LGBTQ community and the horrific attack on a Christian school less than two weeks before the Easter holiday.
The two discuss Elon Musk’s new value of Twitter, Rand Paul’s staffer who was stabbed in the chest and head in Washington, D.C. and they even dive into the fact that one of Americans fastest growing social media platforms wants to corner the unvaccinated sperm market.
You don’t want to miss this show!
