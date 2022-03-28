WATCH: Insanity as Will Smith Punches Chris Rock in the Face at Oscars for Making Fun of His Wife Who Has a Medical Condition

In an insane turn of events at the Oscars, Chris Rock in poor taste made fun of Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a medical condition that caused her to lose her hair.

At first, Will tried to laugh it off, but then when he saw how hurt his wife was, he walked up on stage and smacked Chris Rock in the face, causing the TV network airing the Oscars to mute audio for about 30 seconds.

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice at the top of his lungs "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT OF YOUR F-NG MOUTH." — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) March 28, 2022

You can clearly see Will Smith after he sits down saying “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

You can watch the insane development below.

WATCH:

Full video: Will Smith's wife appeared upset after Chris Rock called her "G.I. Jane 2" at the Oscars. Jada Smith suffers from a condition which causes hair loss pic.twitter.com/EChVHrRvjz — BNO News (@BNONews) March 28, 2022

This is a developing story.

