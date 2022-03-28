News

WATCH: Insanity as Will Smith Punches Chris Rock in the Face at Oscars for Making Fun of His Wife Who Has a Medical Condition

Matt Couch March 27, 2022 No Comments

In an insane turn of events at the Oscars, Chris Rock in poor taste made fun of Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a medical condition that caused her to lose her hair.

At first, Will tried to laugh it off, but then when he saw how hurt his wife was, he walked up on stage and smacked Chris Rock in the face, causing the TV network airing the Oscars to mute audio for about 30 seconds.

You can clearly see Will Smith after he sits down saying “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

You can watch the insane development below.

WATCH:

This is a developing story.

