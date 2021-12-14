WATCH! Insanity as Lesbian Teacher ‘Comes Out’ in Classroom

Liberals are going to liberal America, and it’s getting way past out of hand in America’s school systems, especially the liberal indoctrination camps known as public schools.

“It was National “Coming Out Day” yesterday, and if we were here yesterday I would have done this yesterday.”

As you can tell, she’s loving the attention she’s receiving from her class, and this is absolutely sickening.

“My name is Miss Watsey and I’m here.”

The teacher is none other than Jadzia Lynn Watsey, who came out as a Lesbian other students, showing them a lesbian ring with the lesbian flag embedded in it.. She’s a teacher in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania according to our research, and she’s 25-years-old.

She teaches Geometry, Algebra, and Calculus, so of course coming out as a lesbian and announcing it to her students makes perfect sense, doesn’t it. I mean it totally has a lot to do with teaching math.

No one cares, these are your students, this is despicable. It’s not anyone’s job, especially teachers to discuss their sexual relations or preferences with students, PERIOD!

Her TikTok already has over 3.4 million views, and the video has over 1,100 likes as people cheer on this idiocy in American schools.

Watch this disgusting video below, our schools in America are lost.

WATCH:

What would you do if your student was in this class? We want to hear from you. Comment below.

