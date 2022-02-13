WATCH: Insanely Violent Bullying Video at South Carolina Middle School That The Leftist Mob Doesn’t Want You to See

The video you are about to watch show an altercation between two students at Beaufort County, South Carolina Middle School, and is currently. under investigation.

There are also charges pending against one of the students according to law enforcement as reported by our friends at FitsNews.com

The Beaufort County School District and Beaufort Police Departments both began looking into this horrific situation at Lady’s Island Middle School on Thursday.

The larger student initiates the bullying by pushing the much smaller student. When the smaller student attempts to try to leave the situation, the massive larger student sends her back to the ground with a push to the face. The smaller student as you’ll see on the video falls backwards and her back lands on a wooden bench, it’s horrific.

The bigger student says “I will hurt you!” and then proceeds to kick her saying “Don’t do it again!”

In a very calm voice, the tiny student now on the ground asked the question, “Can I get up now, please?”

“I’ll stomp your bitch ass face in,” the larger student responds, to which the smaller student (still on the ground) replies, “OK. I’ll stop. Just please let me …”

The Ginormous student then says, “You can go. BYE!”

According to FitsNews.com within two hours of this video being put on Facebook it had already received over 6,000 views, it now has over 230,000 views on Twitter and has gone viral.

Graphic Warning, language and violence are horrific in this bullying video where a large Black student is bullying and hurting a tiny White student.

WATCH:

This is just unbelievable. Inexcusable. And they have slammed my website for drawing attention to such violence? EVERYONE should be appalled by this sort of behavior … https://t.co/iIMP5leE5J pic.twitter.com/uPxe1qY9TU — FITSNews (@fitsnews) February 11, 2022

If this were reversed, every major network in America would be airing this and screaming racism. This is exactly what it is, it’s racist nonsense. It’s always the ones screaming racism who are actually racist.



Where are the teachers and administrators? They should be fired too for allowing this insanity to happen.

