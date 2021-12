As many as 100 cards and trucks were smashed together in a massive pileup on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.

Police say that ice is believed to be the culprit, no word on injuries as of yet.

Watch the insane video below.

Graphic Warning, some images may be disturbing.

WATCH:

Here is a video from a viewer who tells News 18 he has been stuck in the pileup for over an hour. He says he is located about 7 miles south of Osseo, in the northbound lane. pic.twitter.com/UuEt8Wfvfu — WQOW News 18 (@WQOW) December 23, 2021

According to the #Wisconsin Dept of Transportation Northwest Region, multiple highways south of #US 8 in the NWR, including I-94, US 63, US 53, US 10, WIS 35 & WIS 29, are covered in ice



Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek different routes #Breaking pic.twitter.com/jiMTdb6EA7 — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) December 23, 2021

FB video from Mike Olsen shows some of the wreckage in the 100+ car pileup on I-94 in Jackson County, Wisconsin early Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/Vvs1iWEDQo — Dan Molloy (@DanMolloyTV) December 23, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-94 is closed in both directions in Wisconsin because of a massive pileup involving 105 vehicles there lots heavy smoke and fire. Eastbound lanes are closed from exit 88 Highway 10 in Osseo and Westbound lanes are closed at Highway 12 exit 115 in Black River Falls pic.twitter.com/7055u0q1Sm — Peter Soregi (@PSoregi) December 23, 2021

UPDATE: I-94 closed in western Wisconsin after reported 100-vehicle pileup east of Eau Claire. https://t.co/bPkWYSg93s pic.twitter.com/nlyFSO28lz — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 23, 2021

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...