This video is absolutely insane, and shows what the State Troopers, Border Patrol, and those fighting to keep our southern border secure are truly fighting against on a daily basis. It’s bonkers America.

The Dash-Cam footage from Texas DPS shows a Trooper in a recent pursuit of a Human Smuggler here in Del Rio, Texas.

The number of people that pile out of this SUV and run for it looks like a clown car at a rodeo.

WATCH BELOW:

