WATCH: Insane Video Shows Saudi Arabian Fan So Excited Over Win Against Argentina He Rips His Front Door Off

As you may have heard by now, Saudi Arabia may have pulled the greatest upset in the history of the World Cup off here in 2022, by upsetting heavily favored Argentina, led by one of the greatest players in soccer history, Lionel Messi.

However that didn’t matter, as a well coached and very disciplined Saudi Arabian team defeated Argentina 2-1 in the first round of the World Cup Tournament to shock the world.

The goal that led Saudi Arabia to a win over Argentina in the World Cup for one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history



Saudi Arabia was a +2200 underdog 😳 pic.twitter.com/h8NJa7FFco — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 22, 2022

But the celebration didn’t stop there, check out this fan watching the game with his family and friends who literally rips off his front door to his home in the celebration, this is wild!

WATCH:

This Saudi Arabia fan got so excited over the win against Argentina that he threw his door 😂😂pic.twitter.com/p1yKqBNGbt — LADbible (@ladbible) November 22, 2022

What’s your most insane sports moment in your life? Comment below!

