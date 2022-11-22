News

WATCH: Insane Video Shows Saudi Arabian Fan So Excited Over Win Against Argentina He Rips His Front Door Off

As you may have heard by now, Saudi Arabia may have pulled the greatest upset in the history of the World Cup off here in 2022, by upsetting heavily favored Argentina, led by one of the greatest players in soccer history, Lionel Messi.

However that didn’t matter, as a well coached and very disciplined Saudi Arabian team defeated Argentina 2-1 in the first round of the World Cup Tournament to shock the world.

But the celebration didn’t stop there, check out this fan watching the game with his family and friends who literally rips off his front door to his home in the celebration, this is wild!

WATCH:

What’s your most insane sports moment in your life? Comment below!

