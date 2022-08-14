News

WATCH! Insane Video Shows Male Lion Attacking a Zookeeper as Lioness Helps to Save Him (VIDEO)

Matt Couch August 13, 2022 No Comments

An insane seen at a Zoo as a man was attacked by a massive male Lion and got away. But what the Female Lion did will stun you!

In the video you are about to watch, a male lion attacks a random male zoo keeper who’s minding his own business, another zoo keeper comes to his aid, as does the Lioness. It’s stunning, and the man is able to somehow get away.

Check it out below, what a scene!

WATCH:

