WATCH: Insane Video Shows Lebron James Running Away Scared After Elbowing Larger Opponent in the Face [INSANE VIDEO]

An insane video that you probably didn’t see very often of Lebron James dirty tactics elbowing his opponent on the free throw line and then running away scared as the larger opponent went postal.

Back on Sunday Nov 21, 2021, the Lakers were playing the Pistons when LeBron James tossed an elbow at the free throw line that busted the eye open and mouth of Isiah Stewart.

We never heard about this, but our friend Charlie Kirk shared the video recently on his Rumble channel, and we thought we would share it.

Stewart standing up to the NBA and China’s golden boy LeBron James went bonkers, knocking over other players, coaches, referees, security, and he went nuts.

However would you allow another individual to punch you in the face with an elbow and get away with it, or would you defend yourself?

This video is absolutely insane, and you should check it out. It’s non political, and wild.

WATCH:

