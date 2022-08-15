WATCH! Insane Video Shows Brave Kids Rescuing Their Dog From Massive SNAKE

An insane scene unfolding as a massive snake or boa constricter is working on killing and eating the family dog here as our friends from Sky News shared the video.

The youngsters worked and acted quickly to free their dog from the massive snake.

One has to wonder, how does the dog get himself into this predicament, but all is well now as he’s free as a bird, thanks to some quick thinking kiddos.

Check out the insane video below.

WATCH:

