WATCH! Insane Pedestrian Taunts Massive Buffalo at Yellowstone National Park and Learns a Lesson

The actions of an insane pedestrian at Yellowstone National Park have prompted new warnings about taunting wild animals at the park. No kidding, you mean you shouldn’t taunt a 1,500 pound bison, who’d of thunk it?

How many times have we all heard that phrase in sports as men, and maybe women, but probably men “don’t be that guy.” Which means don’t be the idiot everyone is talking about, act like you’ve been there before.

An insane video filmed by a bystander shows a man wanting a massive male Buffalo, and he nearly gets gored on multiple occasions.

Watch the insanity below:

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...