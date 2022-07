Guess who’s back in the news America, it’s everyone’s favorite unhinged liberal David Hogg.

The gun control pushing Hogg was just kicked out of a congressional hearing on firearms this past Wednesday after he yelled and ranted about how Republicans have enabled racism and mass shootings.

Yes, he’s that crazy.

“Guess what. Those guns are coming from the United States of America!” he can be heard shouting in video of the outburst. “They aren’t coming from Mexico.”

The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn't come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points. pic.twitter.com/0D4QbHvu1t — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) July 20, 2022 “You are perpetuating this violence,” Hogg yelled at one of the committee members as he was escorted out of the room by a security guard.



According to the Washington Examiner, the House Judiciary Committee hearing Hogg interrupted was a markup of HR 2814 and HR 1808, the Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act and the Assault Weapons Ban of 2021, respectively.



Hogg later shared footage of his rant to Twitter, along with some added commentary.



“The guns in Parkland, Buffalo, El Paso, didn’t come from Mexico. They came from the US, and the shooters were inspired by racist, anti-black, anti-immigrant manifestos that rhyme with GOP talking points,” he wrote in a tweet.



The left will not stop until they dismantle America and what she stands for in every way, shape, and form.



